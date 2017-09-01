 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: Day 1 Kerala Collections

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the highly anticipated entertainer which marked the first collaboration of Mohanlal and Lal Jose, finally hit the theatres on August 31, Thursday. Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is a family entertainer, has been receiving mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics.
Sadly, the first collaboration of Mohanlal and Lal Jose couldn't completely satisfy the audiences and critics, who were expecting a magical movie experience. But, Velipadinte Pusthakam has surely impressed the Mohanlal fans, who were waiting for an entertainer for this festive season.
However, the mixed reviews have not severely affected the box office performance of Velipadinte Pusthakam, which was the first release of this Onam season. Even though the movie hasn't made a record-breaking opening, it has definitely done an impressive business.
Scroll down for the detailed box office collection report of Velipadinte Pusthakam...
Day 1 Kerala Collections
According to the latest reports from trade experts, Velipadinte Pusthakam has made an above average opening at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of 3.03 Crores.
Fails To Break The Great Father's Record
Thus, Velipadinte Pusthakam failed to break the initial collection record set by The Great Father. The Mammootty movie has made an initial collection of 4.31 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day.
Impressive Collection
However, it is a pretty impressive box office opening for the Mohanlal movie, which was released on Thursday, which was a working day. Velipadinte Pusthakam was released in about 200 theatres all over Kerala.
Outside Kerala Opening
According to the sources close to the project, Velipadinte Pusthakam has made a highly impressive opening at the outside Kerala releasing centres as well. The outside Kerala collections are expected to be revealed soon.