 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: Day 1 Kerala Collections

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the highly anticipated entertainer which marked the first collaboration of Mohanlal and Lal Jose, finally hit the theatres on August 31, Thursday. Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is a family entertainer, has been receiving mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics.

Sadly, the first collaboration of Mohanlal and Lal Jose couldn't completely satisfy the audiences and critics, who were expecting a magical movie experience. But, Velipadinte Pusthakam has surely impressed the Mohanlal fans, who were waiting for an entertainer for this festive season.



However, the mixed reviews have not severely affected the box office performance of Velipadinte Pusthakam, which was the first release of this Onam season. Even though the movie hasn't made a record-breaking opening, it has definitely done an impressive business.



Scroll down for the detailed box office collection report of Velipadinte Pusthakam...