 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: How Well Has The Film Opened In UAE?

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the Mohanlal starrer was one among the 4 major releases that had hit the theatres during the Onam season. The film, directed by Lal Jose had opened to mixed reviews but that didn't hinder the collections of the movie.

In Kerala, Velipadinte Pusthakam had hit the theatres on August 31, 2017. One week later, on September 07, 2017, Velipadinte Pusthakam made a grand entry to the theatres in UAE/GCC, as well.



How well did the Mohanlal starrer open at the UAE box office? Keep reading Velipadinte Pusthakam box office report to know more about this..



At The Second Spot.. Reportedly, Velipadinte Pusthakam had a good start at the UAE box office and on its opening weekend, the Mohanlal starrer was placed at the second spot, in the list of the top 10 movies at the UAE box office.

Which Film Is At The First Spot? Last week also marked the arrival of the much awaited Hollywood movie IT. This film posed stiff competitions to Velipadinte Pusthakam and it overpowered the Mohanlal starrer to reach at the top spot.

A Grand Reception.. Interestingly, Velipadinte Pusthakam did receive a grand reception in the theatres in UAE. Fans of Mohanlal and the movie, gave a grand welcome for the movie in the theatres and a special video of the same was uploaded on the Facebook page of the movie.

Velipadinte Pusthakam Official Collection Report..! Velipadinte Pusthakam has released in Kerala on August 31, 2017. Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of the film confirmed through his Facebook page that the Mohanlal starrer has collected above 11 Crores from its 6 days of run. The film has now completed 2 weeks of its run and further collection reports are awaited.



Well, this week will mark the arrival of Adam Joan in UAE. Now it has to be seen whether the Prithviraj starrer will offer a tight competition to Velipadinte Pusthakam or not.