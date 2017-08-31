 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office Prediction: Will The Movie Beat The Great Father?

Mohanlal's highly anticipated Onam special project, Velipadinte Pusthakam, has finally hit the theatres today (August 31) as the first release of this season. Velipadinte Pusthakam, which marked Mohanlal's first collaboration with renowned film-maker Lal Jose, has been receiving mixed reviews from both the film fanatics and critics.

Now, the Mohanlal fans and media are eagerly waiting for the box office collection report of Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is a complete entertainment package for the season. As per the latest reports from the trade experts, Velipadinte Pusthakam is expected to make a grand opening at the Kerala box office, like Mohanlal's previous films of the year.



But, whether the Mohanlal movie would be able to beat Mammootty's The Great Father when it comes to the day 1 box office collections? Let us find out....

