 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office Prediction: Will The Movie Beat The Great Father?

Mohanlal's highly anticipated Onam special project, Velipadinte Pusthakam, has finally hit the theatres today (August 31) as the first release of this season. Velipadinte Pusthakam, which marked Mohanlal's first collaboration with renowned film-maker Lal Jose, has been receiving mixed reviews from both the film fanatics and critics.
Now, the Mohanlal fans and media are eagerly waiting for the box office collection report of Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is a complete entertainment package for the season. As per the latest reports from the trade experts, Velipadinte Pusthakam is expected to make a grand opening at the Kerala box office, like Mohanlal's previous films of the year.
But, whether the Mohanlal movie would be able to beat Mammootty's The Great Father when it comes to the day 1 box office collections? Let us find out....
The Great Father's Initial Collection Record
The Great Father still remains as the Malayalam movie to make the highest initial collection. The movie had made 4.31 Crores on the first day of release, from the Kerala box office. The biggest challenge for Velipadinte Pusthakam is to break that record.
Number Of Screens
While The Great Father was released in about 202 screens all over Kerala, Velipadinte Pusthakam also got released in about 200 screens. So the chances are high for the movie to beat TGF's record.
Mixed Reviews
The movie has been receiving mixed reviews from all over. While the Mohanlal fans are totally happy with Velipadinte Pusthakam, the movie lovers and critics are not much happy with the movie. It is yet to be known that whether the reviews will affect the box office performance of the movie.
Low Advance Booking Rate
According to the reports from the releasing centres, the advance booking rate was a bit less while compared to Mohanlal's earlier releases. It is because the movie hit the theatres on Thursday, which is a working day.