 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office Prediction: Will The Movie Beat The Great Father?

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the Mohanlal starring entertainer finally hit the theatres today (August 31) as the first release of this Onam season. The movie, which is directed by renowned director Lal Jose, has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

Now, the audiences and media are eagerly waiting for the box office collection report of Velipadinte Pusthakam. As per the latest reports from the trade experts, Velipadinte Pusthakam will make a grand opening at the box office.

But, whether the Mohanlal movie would be able to beat Mammootty's The Great Father when it comes to the day 1 box office collections? Let us find out....