 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the Mohanlal starrer, was one of the most awaited films of the year as it marked the first association of Mohanlal and popular film-maker Lal Jose.

Velipadinte Pusthakam (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

The film was the first Malayalam film to hit the theatres during the Onam season. Velipadinte Pusthakam made a big release on August 31, 2017.

Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Velipadinte Pusthakam couldn't meet the expectations of the audiences to the full extent and the movie had opened to mixed reviews. But still, the Mohanlal starrer went on to do a decent business at the box office, especially during the Onam season.

Velipadinte Pusthakam has almost ended its run in Kerala with many big movies making their entry to the theatres. Keep reading Velipadinte Pusthakam box office report to know how much the film collected from the theatres in Kerala..

Day 1 Collections

Day 1 Collections

Velipadinte Pusthakam made a real big release on August 31, 2017 as the movie released in above 200 screens in Kerala alone. According to the trade reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam managed to fetch approximately 3.74 Crores on its opening day.

The Official Update..!

The Official Update..!

A lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the box office collections of Velipadinte Pusthakam. Later, the makers of the film came up with an official update on the box office collections. According to the reports, the film collected 11.48 Crores from its first 6 days of run.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Velipadinte Pusthakam had a fantastic start at the Kochi multiplexes with the film registering a bumper opening. But later, the film slowed down owing to the mixed reviews. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film collected approximately 63 Lakhs in its final run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Completed 10000 Shows

Completed 10000 Shows

Despite the mixed reports that the film received, Velipadinte Pusthakam had a decent run in Kerala theatres. The number of shows that the film completed is a proof of that. According to the reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam completed 10000 shows in Kerala.

Total Collections

Total Collections

According to the latest trade reports that have come in, the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam has managed to fetch above 17 Crores from its final run in Kerala. Well, if the collection reports are to be believed, the film can rightly by tagged as a hit.

Story first published: Monday, November 6, 2017, 18:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers