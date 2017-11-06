 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the Mohanlal starrer, was one of the most awaited films of the year as it marked the first association of Mohanlal and popular film-maker Lal Jose.
The film was the first Malayalam film to hit the theatres during the Onam season. Velipadinte Pusthakam made a big release on August 31, 2017.
Velipadinte Pusthakam couldn't meet the expectations of the audiences to the full extent and the movie had opened to mixed reviews. But still, the Mohanlal starrer went on to do a decent business at the box office, especially during the Onam season.
Velipadinte Pusthakam has almost ended its run in Kerala with many big movies making their entry to the theatres. Keep reading Velipadinte Pusthakam box office report to know how much the film collected from the theatres in Kerala..
Day 1 Collections
Velipadinte Pusthakam made a real big release on August 31, 2017 as the movie released in above 200 screens in Kerala alone. According to the trade reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam managed to fetch approximately 3.74 Crores on its opening day.
The Official Update..!
A lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the box office collections of Velipadinte Pusthakam. Later, the makers of the film came up with an official update on the box office collections. According to the reports, the film collected 11.48 Crores from its first 6 days of run.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Velipadinte Pusthakam had a fantastic start at the Kochi multiplexes with the film registering a bumper opening. But later, the film slowed down owing to the mixed reviews. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film collected approximately 63 Lakhs in its final run at the Kochi multiplexes.
Completed 10000 Shows
Despite the mixed reports that the film received, Velipadinte Pusthakam had a decent run in Kerala theatres. The number of shows that the film completed is a proof of that. According to the reports, Velipadinte Pusthakam completed 10000 shows in Kerala.