 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Box Office: Total Kerala Collections!

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the Mohanlal starrer, was one of the most awaited films of the year as it marked the first association of Mohanlal and popular film-maker Lal Jose.

The film was the first Malayalam film to hit the theatres during the Onam season. Velipadinte Pusthakam made a big release on August 31, 2017.



Velipadinte Pusthakam couldn't meet the expectations of the audiences to the full extent and the movie had opened to mixed reviews. But still, the Mohanlal starrer went on to do a decent business at the box office, especially during the Onam season.



Velipadinte Pusthakam has almost ended its run in Kerala with many big movies making their entry to the theatres. Keep reading Velipadinte Pusthakam box office report to know how much the film collected from the theatres in Kerala..

