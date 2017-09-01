 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam Gets A Solid Opening At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Velipadinte Pusthakam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role did get a big release on August 31, 2017. The film, which marked the first association of Mohanlal-Lal Jose team was welcomed amidst huge fan fare, which was quite an expected one.

Importantly, the film did get a good number of screens in Ernakulam. The advance booking for Velipadinte Pusthakam was a splendid one and on its very first day, this Mohanlal starerr has done a good job at the Kochi Multiplexes. Keep reading to know more about the same.



Day 1 Collections According to the report by Forum Keralam, Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam has fetched approximately 14.51 Lakhs on its Day 1. Reportedly, the film had 55 shows at the Kochi multiplexes, on its first day.

Placed At The Third Position Importantly, Velipadinte Pusthakam now stands at the third position, in the list of top 5 day 1 grossers at the Kochi multiplexes in the year 2017. Jomonte Suviseshangal leads the pack with a collection of 17.63 Lakhs followed by Ezra, which fetched 16.79 Lakhs.

Statistics Courtesy : Forum Keralam



Beats The Great Father's Day 1 Collections Velipadinte Pusthakam has beaten the Mammootty starrer The Great Father's day 1 collection at the Kochi multiplexes. The Great Father had fetched 13.87 Lakhs on its openeing day, but the film had managed to fetch the amount from 47 shows.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

A Good Start It is definitely a stunning start for Velipadinte Pusthakam, considering the fact that the film was released on a Thursday.

Mixed Reviews Disappointingly, the reviews aren't that favourable for Velipadinte Pusthakam. The film has been receiving mixed reviews and it has to be seen how well the film will perform in the long weekend. The arrival of the new movies might slightly affect the performance of Velipadinte Pusthakam in the coming days.



Apart from Mohanlal, Velipadinte Pusthakam also features Salim Kumar, Anna Reshma Rajan, Sarathkumar, Arun Kurien, Siddique, Anoop Menon etc., in important roles. Let us wait and see whether Velipadinte Pusthakam can go on to become a huge success at the box office or not.