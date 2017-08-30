 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam: 'Neeyum' Song Video Is Out!

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the highly anticipated Mohanlal movie, is all set to hit the theatres on August 31, Thursday. The movie, which is directed by Lal Jose, marks the director's first collaboration with Mohanlal.

Recently, the team revealed the second video song of Velipadinte Pusthakam, through the official Facebook page of the movie. The Neeyum song video features Mohanlal and Anna Reshma Rajan, along with Anoop Menon, and Priyanka Nair.



The melody, which is composed by Shaan Rahman and penned by Vayalar Sharathchandra Varma, is sung by Madhu Balakrishnan and Vrinda Shameek. The song video features the joyful lives of two families, who resides in the coastal area.



Reportedly, Velipadinte Pusthakam deals with the film within film concept. Mohanlal is appearing as vice principal Prof. Michael Idikkula, while Anna Reshma Rajan appears as an assistant prof. Mary. Anoop Menon plays the role of Bullet Vishwam, while Priyanka appears as his wife.



Vishnu Sarma, the Godha fame cinematographer, is the director of photography. Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background score. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.