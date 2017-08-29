 »   »   » JUST OUT: Velipadinte Pusthakam Second Official Teaser

Velipadinte Pusthakam, the Mohanlal starring Lal Jose movie is slated to hit theaters for this Onam. Recently, lead actor Mohanlal released the second official teaser of Velipadinte Pusthakam, through his official Facebook page.

The 56 seconds long teaser has already taken the social media by storm, and has completed 1 Laksh views within just 1 hour of its release. The promising teaser hints that Velipadinte Pusthakam will be a complete entertainment package for the Onam season.







The teaser introduces Mohanlal's character, Prof. Michael Idikkula, the new Vice Principal of the college. It also features Prof. Idikkula's interesting moments with assistant professor Mary, Prof. Premraj, and super mischievous students of the campus.



However, the teaser ends on an even more promising note, by featuring a mass avathar of Prof. Michael Idikkula. Shaan Rahman, the music composer has created a mark with his highly energetic background score, in the second teaser.



Angamaly Diaries fame Anna Reshma Rajan appears as asst. professor Mary, while Salim Kumar essays the role of Prof. Premraj. Anoop Menon, Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Kumar, Aanandam fame Arun Kurian, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



Vishnu Sarma, the Godha fame cinematographer, is the director of photography. Shaan Rahman composes the songs and background score. Velipadinte Pusthakam is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.