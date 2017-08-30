 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam: Some Interesting Facts About The Mohanlal Starrer!

Mohanlal is all set to make this Onam season a special one with Velipadinte Pusthakam, which will hit the theatres, today (August 31, 2017). Velipadinte Pusthakam is the third release of Mohanlal in the year 2017.

Directed by Lal Jose, Velipadinte Pusthakam has huge expectations bestowed on it as it marks the union of Lal Jose-Mohanlal combo, one of the most awaited combos of Mollywood.



The hype surrounding Velipadinte Pusthakam is huge and nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the movie. It seems like the audiences are sure to get a sumptuous treat from the dream team.



Before the big arrival of Velipadinte Pusthakam, here we list out some interesting facts about that you must know..

