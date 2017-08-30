 »   »   » Velipadinte Pusthakam: Some Interesting Facts About The Mohanlal Starrer!

Mohanlal is all set to make this Onam season a special one with Velipadinte Pusthakam, which will hit the theatres, today (August 31, 2017). Velipadinte Pusthakam is the third release of Mohanlal in the year 2017.
Directed by Lal Jose, Velipadinte Pusthakam has huge expectations bestowed on it as it marks the union of Lal Jose-Mohanlal combo, one of the most awaited combos of Mollywood.
The hype surrounding Velipadinte Pusthakam is huge and nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the movie. It seems like the audiences are sure to get a sumptuous treat from the dream team.
Before the big arrival of Velipadinte Pusthakam, here we list out some interesting facts about that you must know..
The Dream Team..
Velipadinte Pusthakam marks the first association of Mohanlal and Lal Jose. Definitely, a film from this magical team has been in the waiting. Earlier, they had planned a film called Cousins, which also had Prithviraj in the star cast. But, the film failed to take off due to various reasons.
The Trendsetter Song..
The song Jimikki Kammal from Velipadinte Pusthakam is already a trendsetter. This popular number, set to tune by Shaan Rahman went on to become an instant hit and crossed the 10 Million and 20 Million views on Facebook in record time. This peppy number has already created a huge buzz in the campus circles and is definitely the pick of this Onam season.
Simultaneous Release In UAE
Interestingly, Velipadinte Pusthakam has achieved something really big. If reports are to be believed, the film will have a simultaneous release in UAE/GCC countries. Importantly, fan shows are also being conducted on the very same day. A phenomenon, which is not that common with Malayalam movies.
Benny P Nayaramabalam's Second Script For Mohanlal..
For the uninitiated, Benny P Nayarambalam, the scriptwriter of Velipadinte Pusthakam is associating with Mohanlal for the second time. Earlier, he had penned the script for the superhit movie Chotta Mumbai, which was directed by popular film-maker Anwar Rasheed.
When The Stalwarts Visited The Sets
Interestingly, the shooting location of Velipadinte Pusthakam, did provide a platform for the reunion of the stalwarts. Popular and senior film-makers, Priyadarshan and Bhadran visited the sets of the movie and the pictures featuring all of them were the talking point of the social media, back then.
Siddique With Lal Jose, For The First Time
Interestingly, Velipadinte Pusthakam also marks the union of this talented actor with Lal Jose. It is for the first time that Siddique is appearing in a Lal Jose movie and if reports are to believed, the actor has got to play a meaty role in this film.