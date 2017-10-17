 »   »   » Vijay's Mersal: All Set To Rule The Kerala Box Office!

The Deepavali season is all set to witness the grand arrival of Thalapathy Vijay's big film, Mersal. Directed by Atlee, this Vijay starrer ranks at the top in the list of the musch awaited movies of all cinegoers.

Mersal is all set to make a grand release tomorrow (October 18, 2017). The Kerala audiences are also eagerly awaiting for the arrival of this Vijay movie, which is expected to be a sure bet at the box office.



Huge cutouts of Vijay and the film have been placed in major centres in Kerala and the fans are all set to celebrate the arrival of the Vijay movie. Mersal is expected to rule the Kerala box office in the coming days.



Big Release Well, if reports are to be believed, Mersal is expected to get a record release in Kerala. The film, which is being waited with bated breath is expected to release in above 350 screens in Kerala.

The Number Of Fan Shows Actor Vijay enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala. He is definitely the most popular other language actor in the state. So, Mersal, which is the latest outing of the actor is expected to have a record number of fan shows. The exact numbers aren't available.

Expected Day 1 Collections Well, the advanced booking for the film is phenomenal. With these many shows, Mersal is expected to set a new record at the Kerala box office, as far as the opening day collections of a Tamil movie is considered. The film is expected to cross the 4-Crore mark on its opening day.

Vijay's Previous Release Meanwhile, Vijay's previous release was Bairavaa, which had hit the theatres in the month of January. Bairavaa did get a grand opening and fetched above 2 Crores on its opening day. But, the film couldn't sustain the momentum in the later days.

Top Grosser Of Vijay Meanwhile, Mersal, which is high on expectations is expected to break the records set by the previous movies of Vijay in Kerala. Theri, the previous film of Vijay-Atlee team is the top grosser of Vijay at the Kerala box office. The movie had minted above 17 Crores at the Kerala box office.



In Mersal, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in three different avatars. The makers have remained tight lipped about the storyline of the movie. Mersal features a huge list of actors in important roles. Samantha, Kajal Agarwal and Nithya Menen will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies of the movie. SJ Suryah plays the main antagonist of the film.