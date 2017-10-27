 »   »   » Villain Audience Review: Get To Know The Public Response!

Mohanlal's Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan did make a starry entry to the theatres with the fans show beginning at 8 AM in the morning.
All the fans of Mohanlal gave a grand welcome to this much awaited film, which has found a place in the list of the most awaited movies of all moviegoers.
Tagged as an emotional thriller, Villain did get all the necessary pre-release hype. The preview reports suggested that Villain is a well-made film and even popular film-makers like Mysskin, Lingusamy etc., praised the movie.
Now, Villain has hit the theatres and the public will decide the final verdict of the movie. Here we take you through some of the reviews of Villain that have come in Twitter..
A Terrific Movie
According to the above review, Villain is a terrific movie and review also praises the making of the film and states that it might influence the film-making standards of Malayalam cinema.
An Average Movie
According to the above review, Villain is a less engaging thriller and screenplay has played the spoilsport. At the same time, Mohanlal's performance and screen presence have got praises.
A Worthy Watch
Here is another review that says that Mohanlal's Villain is a worthy watch. The review holds some good words for Mohanlal's role in the movie and Hansika also receives praises for her portrayal of Shriya.
A One Time Watch?
The above review suggests that Villain is a slow paced movie like Bhramaram, which also had Mohanlal in the lead role. According to this review, Villain is a one time watch.
An Emotional Thriller
Villain has come up with the tag of an emotional thriller and the above review underlines the fact that the film stays true to the genre. Going by the review, Mohanlal is at his best in the movie.
A Good Movie,But..
The above review suggests that Mohanlal's Villain is a good watch but still, the film has some shortcomings. At the same time, it has been mentioned that Mohanlal is simply superb in the movie.
Weak Script..
The above review has tagged Villain as an average movie and it has been mentioned that weak script and predictable storyline are the negatives of the film. On the other hand, Mohanlal and the fight sequences have received praises.
Failed To Meet The Expectations?
Villain has made it to the theatres amidst huge hype and expectations. In this above review, it has been mentioned that the film is not up to the mark.