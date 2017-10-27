 »   »   » Villain Audience Review: Get To Know The Public Response!

Mohanlal's Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan did make a starry entry to the theatres with the fans show beginning at 8 AM in the morning.

All the fans of Mohanlal gave a grand welcome to this much awaited film, which has found a place in the list of the most awaited movies of all moviegoers.



Tagged as an emotional thriller, Villain did get all the necessary pre-release hype. The preview reports suggested that Villain is a well-made film and even popular film-makers like Mysskin, Lingusamy etc., praised the movie.



Now, Villain has hit the theatres and the public will decide the final verdict of the movie. Here we take you through some of the reviews of Villain that have come in Twitter..

