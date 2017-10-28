 »   »   » Villain Box Office: Breaks The Big Record Of The Great Father

Villain Box Office: Breaks The Big Record Of The Great Father

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Villain, the film which made a royal entry to the theatres yesterday (October 27, 2017) had set some pre-release records. Upon the release of the film, all eyes are on the big box office records that it would go on to break.

The Mohanlal starrer did get a perfect kick-start as the movie released in approximately 253 screens across Kerala and thus making Villain the biggest ever release that Mollywood has ever seen.

Villain Box Office: Breaks The Big Record Of The Great Father

Has Villain met the expectations? How well did the film perform on its opening day? Did the movie rewrite history by breaking the day 1 box office collection records? Keep reading Villain box office collection report to know all about these.

Opening Day Box Office Collections

Opening Day Box Office Collections

As expected Villain has started off in an overwhelming manner at the box office. According to the reports, the film went has fetched approximately 4.91 Crores on its opening day.

Breaks The Record Of The Great Father

Breaks The Record Of The Great Father

With such a phenomenal opening, Villain has broken the day 1 collection record of Mammootty's The Great Father, which fetched 4.31 Crores in its opening day. Now, Villain is the top day 1 grossing Malayalam movie at the Kerala box office.

Above 1000 Shows

Above 1000 Shows

Villain, went on to become the first ever Malayalam film to get above 1000 shows on its opening day. Reportedly, 1300 shows were played on day 1 and a few additional shows were added due to public demand.

At The Third Position..

At The Third Position..

Meanwhile, Villain is now at the third spot in the list of the top 5 day 1 grossers at the Kerala box office. Baahubali 2 which fetched 6.27 Crores on its opening day is at the top spot followed by Mersal, which also fetched above 6 Crores.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Villain got a fantastic start at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie had 34 shows on its opening day and according to a report by Forum Keralam, Villain fetched above 11 Lakhs on its opening day.

The Way Ahead..

The Way Ahead..

Well, the weekend is sure to be a grand one for Villain and the film received heavy advance booking. Tt would be great if the film continues the same momentum in the coming days.

Read more about: villain, mohanlal, the great father
Story first published: Saturday, October 28, 2017, 14:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos