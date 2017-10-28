 »   »   » Villain Box Office: Breaks The Big Record Of The Great Father

Villain, the film which made a royal entry to the theatres yesterday (October 27, 2017) had set some pre-release records. Upon the release of the film, all eyes are on the big box office records that it would go on to break.
The Mohanlal starrer did get a perfect kick-start as the movie released in approximately 253 screens across Kerala and thus making Villain the biggest ever release that Mollywood has ever seen.
Has Villain met the expectations? How well did the film perform on its opening day? Did the movie rewrite history by breaking the day 1 box office collection records? Keep reading Villain box office collection report to know all about these.
Opening Day Box Office Collections
As expected Villain has started off in an overwhelming manner at the box office. According to the reports, the film went has fetched approximately 4.91 Crores on its opening day.
Breaks The Record Of The Great Father
With such a phenomenal opening, Villain has broken the day 1 collection record of Mammootty's The Great Father, which fetched 4.31 Crores in its opening day. Now, Villain is the top day 1 grossing Malayalam movie at the Kerala box office.
Above 1000 Shows
Villain, went on to become the first ever Malayalam film to get above 1000 shows on its opening day. Reportedly, 1300 shows were played on day 1 and a few additional shows were added due to public demand.
At The Third Position..
Meanwhile, Villain is now at the third spot in the list of the top 5 day 1 grossers at the Kerala box office. Baahubali 2 which fetched 6.27 Crores on its opening day is at the top spot followed by Mersal, which also fetched above 6 Crores.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Villain got a fantastic start at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie had 34 shows on its opening day and according to a report by Forum Keralam, Villain fetched above 11 Lakhs on its opening day.