 »   »   » Villain Box Office: A Real Good Weekend For The Movie At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Mohanlal's latest release Villain, had hit the theatres on October 27, 2017. The film, directed by B Unnikrishnan, was welcomed amidst huge fan fare.
Villain, opened big in 253 theatres and the movie was sure to set some big box office records. Despite the mixed reviews that Villain received on its opening day, the Mohanlal starrer went on to fetch 4.91 Lakhs on day 1 and thus setting a new record.
At the Kochi multiplexes, Villain did enjoy a good weekend with the family audiences pouring in to the theatres on Saturday and Sunday. Keep scrolling down to know how much the Mohanlal starrer collected from the Kochi Multiplexes over the weekend.
A Phenomenal Beginning!
Villain had a phenomenal start at the Kochi multiplexes as the Mohanlal starrer collected 11.34 Lakhs on its opening day from 34 shows. The movie did register an occupancy rate of 96.57%.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
An Impressive Saturday
The film continued its journey to the second day with 32 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes. The collections for Villain on the second day were also promising as the movie fetched 10.22 lakhs at an occupancy rate of 89.82%.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
A Good Sunday
The good responses from the family audiences ensured the film a fine Sunday. Mohanlal starrer Villain, on its third day, fetched approximately 10.03 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 86.94 % and thus taking the weekend collection to 31.60 Lakhs.
Stastics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Way Ahead..!
Well, Villain has a big test to pass to emerge as a clear winner. The movie has got a sound opening at the multiplexes and the upcoming weekdays will decide the final fate of the movie. If the movie repeats the same business in the coming days, then the industry will get yet another blockbuster.