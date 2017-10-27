 »   »   » Villain Box Office Prediction: All Set To Be The Top Day 1 Grosser Of Mollywood?

Villain, the much awaited big movie of Mohanlal has made a royal entry to the theatres today (October 27, 2017). The audiences have been eagerly waiting for this prestigious project, which has been in the news ever since its announcement days.
The big budget film has a huge star cast and Villain is expected to topple some of the big records associated with the industry. The advanced booking that the film received was nothing short than phenomenal.
The industry experts will be closely watching Villain's performance at the box office. The film is pitted to get a big opening and is touted to be the top day 1 grosser of Mollywood. Keep scrolling down to read the box office prediction report of Villain..
The Biggest Ever Release
Villain has got a big release and in fact, the movie has graced in as many as 253 screens in Kerala and thus making it the biggest ever release for a Malayalam film.
Record Number Of Shows
Meanwhile, Villain has set a new record in the total number of shows, as well. Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer will have above 1300 shows on its day 1 and full house is expected for most of them.
A New Record In Fan Shows
All Mohanlal fans are celebrating the big arrival of the much awaited movie. Reportedly, the movie has set another record in the form of number of fan shows. As many as 150 fan shows have been conducted across the state.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Villain is all set to get a bumper opening at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has 33 shows at the Kochi multiplexes on its opening day and a record occupancy rate is expected.
Can Villain Break The Great Father's Record?
The Great Father, which is now the highest day 1 grosser of Mollywood had release in approximately 200 theatres. Villain has got 253 screens and with such a good number of screens there are high chances for the film to break The Great Father's record.