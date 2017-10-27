 »   »   » Villain Box Office Prediction: All Set To Be The Top Day 1 Grosser Of Mollywood?

Villain, the much awaited big movie of Mohanlal has made a royal entry to the theatres today (October 27, 2017). The audiences have been eagerly waiting for this prestigious project, which has been in the news ever since its announcement days.

The big budget film has a huge star cast and Villain is expected to topple some of the big records associated with the industry. The advanced booking that the film received was nothing short than phenomenal.



The industry experts will be closely watching Villain's performance at the box office. The film is pitted to get a big opening and is touted to be the top day 1 grosser of Mollywood. Keep scrolling down to read the box office prediction report of Villain..

