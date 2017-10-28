 »   »   » Villain Box Office: A Sensational Start For The Mohanlal Starrer At The Kochi Multiplexes

Villain, the Mohanlal starrer came in to the theatres amidst big celebrations and huge hype. Big expectations have been bestowed on this movie directed by B Unnikrishnan, which is one of the highly anticipated films of the year .
The advance booking for the film opened 5 days prior to its release and the tickets went sold out like hot cakes. Especially in Kochi mlultiplexes, the film met with a grand reception.
Now, the latest reports regarding the day 1 collection of Villain at the Kochi multiplexes suggests that the Mohanlal starrer has had a sensational start. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
A Sensational Start..!
According to a report by Forum Keralam, Villain has fetched 11.34 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 96.57 % from its first day of run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film had 34 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.
Beats The Collection Of Mersal
Meanwhile, Villain has successfully beaten the day 1 collection of Vijay starrer Mersal, which had hit the theatres a week back. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Mersal had fetched 9.94 Lakhs on its opening day from 35 shows.
Fails To Beat Velipadinte Pusthakam
Meanwhile, Villain couldn't beat the day 1 collection record set by Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam at the Kochi Multiplexes. Velipadinte Pusthakam had fetched 14.51 Lakhs from 55 shows on its opening day.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam