 »   »   » Villain Box Office: A Sensational Start For The Mohanlal Starrer At The Kochi Multiplexes

Villain, the Mohanlal starrer came in to the theatres amidst big celebrations and huge hype. Big expectations have been bestowed on this movie directed by B Unnikrishnan, which is one of the highly anticipated films of the year .

The advance booking for the film opened 5 days prior to its release and the tickets went sold out like hot cakes. Especially in Kochi mlultiplexes, the film met with a grand reception.



Now, the latest reports regarding the day 1 collection of Villain at the Kochi multiplexes suggests that the Mohanlal starrer has had a sensational start. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

