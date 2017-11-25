 »   »   » Villain Box Office: The Mohanlal Starrer Finds A Place In This Top 5 List!

Villain, starring Mohanlal in the lead role had faced some initial backlashes in the form of mixed reviews that it received on its first few days. But later, Villain managed to do a decent business and still continues its run in decent number of centres.
The Mohanlal starrer has reportedly crossed the 16-Crore mark at the box office and the box office collections are decent enough if not sensational. Villain has been doing a good business in city centres like Ernakulam and Trivandrum.
In Trivandrum, at Ariesplex, which is one among the best theatre complexes in Kerala, Villain has been doing a fine business. The movie has found a place in the list of the top 5 grossing Malayalam movies at Ariesplex in the year 2017. Keep scrolling down to know about the movies in the top 5 list..
5. The Great Father
The Great Father, starring Mammootty in the lead role did set some big record straight away and it had a fine run in most of its release centres. Reportedly, the movie collected approximately 54 Lakhs from Ariesplex and is at the fifth spot in the list
4. Villain
Villain is still continuing its run in Ariesplex with 4 shows/day. Reportedly, the movie has already grossed above 55 Lakhs and has overtaken The Great Father. It has to be seen whether the movie will break the collections of Ramaleela, as well.
3. Ramaleela
Dileep starrer Ramaleela gave a big boost to the Kerala box office with its sensational run all over the theatres in Kerala. The movie, which is still continuing its run in some of the centres grossed approximately 60 Lakhs from Ariesplex alone.
2. Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol
Munthrivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which had hit the theatres in the month of January was well-appreciated by the family audiences. The Mohanlal starrer in its final run, fetched approximately 63 Lakhs from Ariesplex.