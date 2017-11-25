 »   »   » Villain Box Office: The Mohanlal Starrer Finds A Place In This Top 5 List!

Villain, starring Mohanlal in the lead role had faced some initial backlashes in the form of mixed reviews that it received on its first few days. But later, Villain managed to do a decent business and still continues its run in decent number of centres.

The Mohanlal starrer has reportedly crossed the 16-Crore mark at the box office and the box office collections are decent enough if not sensational. Villain has been doing a good business in city centres like Ernakulam and Trivandrum.



In Trivandrum, at Ariesplex, which is one among the best theatre complexes in Kerala, Villain has been doing a fine business. The movie has found a place in the list of the top 5 grossing Malayalam movies at Ariesplex in the year 2017. Keep scrolling down to know about the movies in the top 5 list..

