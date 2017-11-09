 »   »   » Villain Box Office: The Mohanlal Starrer Has Achieved Something Really Big!

Mohanlal's Villain did set a big record on its opening day by becoming the top opening day grosser of Mollywood. Well, the film did receive mixed reviews on its opening day but nevertheless, the film is still doing a pretty good business at the box office.

Villain has the presence of some of the big names of the industry like Mohanlal, Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Manju Warrier etc. The big budget venture is a film which could cater to all sections of audiences without any linguistic divide.



Recently, Villain had made a release in the rest of the parts of the world. The movie also made it to the theatres in Tamil Nadu, where it wasn't released initially. The movie has been released in a few centres in TN and has gone on to set a big record, straight away.

