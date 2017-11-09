 »   »   » Villain Box Office: The Mohanlal Starrer Has Achieved Something Really Big!

Mohanlal's Villain did set a big record on its opening day by becoming the top opening day grosser of Mollywood. Well, the film did receive mixed reviews on its opening day but nevertheless, the film is still doing a pretty good business at the box office.
Villain has the presence of some of the big names of the industry like Mohanlal, Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Manju Warrier etc. The big budget venture is a film which could cater to all sections of audiences without any linguistic divide.
Recently, Villain had made a release in the rest of the parts of the world. The movie also made it to the theatres in Tamil Nadu, where it wasn't released initially. The movie has been released in a few centres in TN and has gone on to set a big record, straight away.
Big Opening In Tamil Nadu
Reportedly, Villain has got a big opening in Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, on its very first weekend, the Mohanlal starrer has managed to fetch approximately 27 Lakhs and thus registering one of the finest openings for a Malayalam film ever in Tamil Nadu.
Can Villain Pocket This Big Record?
Well, Villain has set a new record with the opening and all eyes will be on the movie to see whether the film will go on to become the top grossing Malayalam movie of TN, in this year. At present, the record is held by Ramaleela which fetched above 63 Lakhs from TN.
Release Of The Other Language Versions
Meanwhile, the makers are planning to release the Tamil and Telugu versions of Villain, as well. Well, the Tamil version of Villain is expected to make a big release in Tamil Nadu.