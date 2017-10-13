 »   »   » WOW! Villain Breaks The Record Of Pulimurugan

Villain, the Mohanlal starring thriller is all set to have a grand release, on October 27, Friday. Interestingly, Villain has broken several pre-existing records of Malayalam movie industry, much before its release.

As per the latest updates, the B Unnikrishnan directorial has broken the overseas rights record, set by Mollywood's current industry hit, Pulimurugan. If the reports are to be true, Villain overseas rights have been sold for a whopping amount of above 2 Crores.



Pulimurugan, on the other hand, had bagged approximately 2 Crores, when it comes to the overseas rights. Recently, the Villain team officially announced the news, through the official social media pages of the movie.



If things proceed at the same rate, Villain might break the pre-release business record, set by Mohanlal's Pulimurugan. The movie is all set to have a grand release on October 27, with 115 fans shows all over Kerala.



Mohanlal essays the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop in Villain, which is scripted by director B Unnikrishnan himself. Popular Tamil actor Vishal makes his Malayalam debut with the movie, by playing the main antagonist in the movie.



Manju Warrier essays the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Villain, which also features Hansika Motwani and Rashi Khanna in the key roles. The movie is produced by Rockline Venkatesh, for the banner Rockline Productions.

