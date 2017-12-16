 »   »   » Villain Completes 50 Days Of Run In The Theatres!

Mohanlal starrer Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan, was one among the highly-awaited movies of this year. The film, tagged as an emotional thriller had made a record release on October 27, 2017.

Initially, the film had received mixed reviews but later, with the overflow of some good reviews, Villain continued its steady run in the theatres. Now, the film has completed 50 days of run in the theatres.



The Mohanlal starrer is still continuing its run in centres like Ernakulam and Trivandrum. The makers of the film celebrated the 50 days of run of the movie in Trivandrum. B Unnikrishnan, the director of the movie, took to Facebook to post a photo of the same and hinted that a large scale celebration of the movie's 50 days of run in Ernakulam, is on cards.



Take a look at the Facebook post of B Unnikrishnan..







According to the trade reports, Mohanlal's Villain has fetched above 15 Crores from its run in Kerala. The film did set a record on its opening day by collecting approximately 4.91 Crores.



Apart from Mohanlal, Villain also features Vishal, Manju Warrier, Hansika Motwani, Chemban Vinod Jose, Raashi Khanna etc., in important roles.