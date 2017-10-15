 »   »   » Villain Gets UAE & GCC Release Date!

Villain, the Mohanlal starring thriller, is all set to hit the theatres on October 27, Friday. The movie, which is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, marks Mohanlal's fourth association with director B Unnikrishnan.

As per the latest reports, Villain has finally got its UAE and GCC release dates. If things fall in place, the Mohanlal starrer will hit the theatres all around GCC and UAE regions, on November 2, Thursday.



UAE-based banner Phar Films has bagged the UAE and GCC distribution rights of the movie. The B Unnikrishnan movie, which is expected to have a record release in Kerala, has been expected to break all pre-existing collection records of the industry.



Villain, which is said to be an emotional thriller, is scripted by director B Unnikrishnan himself. The movie revolves around a murder investigation, which is led by the senior police officer Mathew Manjooran.



Mohanlal appears as the central character Mathew Manjooran, while Vishal essays Shathivel Palaniswamy, the lead antagonist. Manju Warrier, Hansika Motwani, and Rashi Khanna essay the pivotal roles in Villain.



Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. 4 Musics band compose the songs and Sushin Shyam handles the background score. Villain is produced by Rockline Venkatesh, under the banner Rockline Productions.