 »   »   » Villain: Here's Everything You Want To Know About Manju Warrier's Role

Villain, one of the most anticipated films of the year, will hit the theatres tomorrow. Mohanlal is essaying the central character in Villain, which is written and directed by the renowned writer-film-maker B Unnikrishnan.

Manju Warrier, the star actress of Mollywood is joining hands with Mohanlal once again, by playing the female lead in Villain. The movie, thus marks Manju Warrier's fifth onscreen collaboration with the complete actor.



Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about the actress's role in the Mohanlal movie. As per the reports, Manju Warrier is playing the role of Neelima, the wife of Mathew Manjooran played by Mohanlal, in the emotional thriller.



Even though the actress has less screen space in the movie, her role is said to be a very strong and performance-oriented one. Several popular celebrities, who wathched the preview show of Villain have been in all praises for Manju's performance.



According to director B Unnikrishnan, Manju Warrier was highly impressed with his role in the movie and immediately agreed to do the project when she was approached. Villain will also feature Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Rashi Khanna, etc., in the other pivotal roles.