 »   »   » Villain Is Not A Mass Mohanlal Film: B Unnikrishnan

Villain, the Mohanlal starring action thriller, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie, which marks Mohanlal's fourth association with director B Unnikrishnan, is all set to hit the theaters by October end.

In a recent interview, director B Unnikrishnan revealed some interesting facts about Villain. The director confirmed that the movie is not a mass Mohanlal film, which is specially made to satisfy his die-hard fans.

According to Unnikrishnan, Villain is an emotional thriller which narrates the story on a serious note. The movie has some really intense acting moments in store. Unlike his roles in the recent past, Mohanlal playing a calm and composed character in the movie.