 »   »   » Villain: Kandittum Kandittum Song Goes Viral!

Villain, the Mohanlal starring thriller is all set to hit the theatres very soon. Recently, the Villain team released the first video song from the movie, Kandittum Kandittum featuring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier, through social media.

Kandittum Kandittum song, which is sung by legendary singer Dr. KJ Yesudas, is a soothing melody. The song video, which features Mathew Manjooran's happy family life, has highly impressed the audiences and has been going viral.



The major attractions of the song video are Mohanlal-Manju Warrier duo's exceptional onscreen chemistry and the extraodinary visualisation. Kandittum Kandittum song video has already crossed 76K views on YouTube.



Villain, which is said to be an emotional thriller, is written and directed by B Unnikrishnan. Mohanlal essays the central character Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop, in the movie. Manju Warrier plays the role of Manjooran's wife in Villain.



Vishal, the popular Tamil actor is making his Mollywood debut, by playing the main antagonist in the movie. Along with Vishal, popular actresses Hansika Motwani and Rashi Khanna will also make their Malayalam debut, with the stylish thriller.



Manoj Paramahamsa is the director of photography. 4 Musics band compose the songs and Sushin Shyam handles the background score. Villain is produced by Rockline Venkatesh, under the banner Rockline Productions.