 »   »   » Villain Motion Teaser Takes Social Media By Storm!

Villain, the Mohanlal starring movie is all set to have a grand release on October 27, Friday. Lead actor Mohanlal revealed the motion teaser of Villain through his official Facebook page, as a surprise to the audiences.

The highly promising motion teaser assures that Villain will be an absolutely thrilling movie experience for the Malayalam movie audiences. The motion teaser feature Mohanlal's character Mathew Manjooran in a highly myseterious backdrop.







From the teaser, it is evident that background score will be one of the biggest plus points of the movie, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan. Sushin Shyam, who rose to fame through Ezra and The Great Father, has composed the background score for Villain.



However, the motion teaser has highly impressed both the Mohanlal fans and movie lovers and crossed 47K views on Facebook in just one hour. Expecations are riding high on Villain, which marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan duo.



Interestingly, Villain had recently set a new record with its advance reservation, just within a few overs after the bookings opened. The movie had broken the record of Pulimurugan, by getting around 140 fans shows on its release day.



Villain is expected to be the biggest ever opener in Mohanlal's career and Malayalam movie industry, by breaking the record of Mammootty's The Great Father. The movie will also feature Vishal and Manju Warrier in the other key roles.