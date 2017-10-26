 »   »   » Villain FDFS: LIVE Review From The Theatre!

The wait has finally come to an end and Villain is all set to take over the theatres across Kerala. The much anticipated film of Mohanlal is expected to offer a grand treat for the audiences.

Villain is releasing amidst huge hype and hooplah and the film, directed by B Unnikrishnan is expected to be the talk of the M'town from today onwards



Apart from Mohanlal, Villain also features actors like Manju warrier, Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Sreekanth, Renji Panicker, Siddique, Chemban Vindo Jose, Rashi Khanna, Aju Varghese etc., in important roles.



With Villain, B Unnikrishnan is back to film-making after a gap of 3 years and he would definitely try to strike gold with this film. On the other hand, Mohanlal is expected to set the box office on fire once again with Villain.



Can the B Unnikrishnan-Mohanlal team repeat the success of Madambi and Grandmaster? To get the answer, stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Villain, which will begin at 8 AM.



Meanwhile, scroll down to read some interesting facts about Villain..

