 »   »   » Villain FDFS: LIVE Review From The Theatre!

The wait has finally come to an end and Villain is all set to take over the theatres across Kerala. The much anticipated film of Mohanlal is expected to offer a grand treat for the audiences.
Villain is releasing amidst huge hype and hooplah and the film, directed by B Unnikrishnan is expected to be the talk of the M'town from today onwards
Apart from Mohanlal, Villain also features actors like Manju warrier, Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Sreekanth, Renji Panicker, Siddique, Chemban Vindo Jose, Rashi Khanna, Aju Varghese etc., in important roles.
With Villain, B Unnikrishnan is back to film-making after a gap of 3 years and he would definitely try to strike gold with this film. On the other hand, Mohanlal is expected to set the box office on fire once again with Villain.
Can the B Unnikrishnan-Mohanlal team repeat the success of Madambi and Grandmaster? To get the answer, stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Villain, which will begin at 8 AM.
Meanwhile, scroll down to read some interesting facts about Villain..
Mollywood Debut Of These Stars
Villain paves way for the entry of some of the big stars of South Indian film industry to Mollywood. Popular actors, Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Sreekanth, Rashi Khanna etc., will be seen playing pivotal roles in Villain.
8K Resolution
Villain is the first ever Indian film to be shot in 8K resolution. Reportedly, the movie was shot using a 'Red' camera from Weapon Helium 8K series and is expected to offer a different viewing experience for the audiences.
Rockline Productions
Villain is the first Malayalam film of the popular production banner Rockline Productions. The banner has produced over 25 films in different languages. They are the producers of the Bollywood movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which fetched both critical and commercial success.
Spectacular Action Scenes
The action scenes in Villain are expected to be top class ones as they have been choreographed by some of the big names of the industry. Popular action directors Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, Ravi varma, Ram, Laxman etc., have worked for the film.
B Unnikrishnan's Fourth Film With Mohanlal
Villain marks the fourth association of B Unnikrishnan and Mohanlal. Earlier, they had teamed up for the movies Madambi, Grandmaster and Mr. Fraud out of which the first two films emerged as big hits at the box office.
The Other Language Versions
Reportedly, Villain will be released in Tamil and Telugu languages, as well. Earlier, there were reports that all the versions will get a release on the same day but now, the team is planning to release the other language versions in November.
Pre-release Business
Villain's pre-release is business is nothing less than phenomenal. Reportedly, the film has already fetched above 10 Crores in this aspect. The satellite rights of the film have been sold for approximately 7 Crores.
B Unnikrishnan Had Prithviraj In His Mind For This Role..!
Vishal is making his debut in Malayalam with an important role in Villain. Initially, B Unnikrishnan had Prithviraj in his mind for this particular role but the actor was busy with the shoot of other films. While scripting for the film progressed, B Unnikrishnan figured out Vishal as the suitable actor this role.