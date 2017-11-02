 »   »   » Villain & Other Malayalam Movies With Maximum Number Of Shows On Day 1!

Villain, the much awaited Mohanlal starrer did make a grand entry to the theatres. The film with huge hype and expectations was released amidst big celebrations and thus making the entry of the film, a royal one.

If reports are to be believed, Villain did set a big record on its day 1 as the movie went on to fetch approximately 4.91 Crores on its opening day and this becoming the top day 1 grosser of Mollywood.



Well, the big release that Villain got, helped the movie to garner such an opening. Villain also went on to become the first ever Malayalam film to get 1000 shows on its opening day. Reportedly, Villain did get 1055 shows on its opening day.



On this note, we take you through other Malayalam movies, which had the maximum number of shows on day 1 in Kerala...

