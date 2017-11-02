 »   »   » Villain & Other Malayalam Movies With Maximum Number Of Shows On Day 1!

Villain, the much awaited Mohanlal starrer did make a grand entry to the theatres. The film with huge hype and expectations was released amidst big celebrations and thus making the entry of the film, a royal one.
If reports are to be believed, Villain did set a big record on its day 1 as the movie went on to fetch approximately 4.91 Crores on its opening day and this becoming the top day 1 grosser of Mollywood.
Well, the big release that Villain got, helped the movie to garner such an opening. Villain also went on to become the first ever Malayalam film to get 1000 shows on its opening day. Reportedly, Villain did get 1055 shows on its opening day.
On this note, we take you through other Malayalam movies, which had the maximum number of shows on day 1 in Kerala...
Velipadinte Pusthakam
Velipadinte Pusthakam, which had hit the theatres during the Onam season, this year, did release in above 220 screens. Reportedly, the film got above 900 shows on its opening day and thus setting a new record, back then.
Pulimurugan
Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, which went on to become the all-time blockbuster of Mollywood also got a big release. The film, which released in above 200 screens managed to get 882 shows on its opening day.
The Great Father
Mammootty's The Great Father, which hit the theatres in the month of March this year released in as many as 202 theatres, making it the biggest ever release for a Mammootty starrer. According to the reports, the movie had 874 shows on its opening day and it went on to set a new record on day 1 collections.
Comrade In America
Dulquer Salmaan's Comrade In America did receive a grand reception in the theatres. The movie, which emerged as a superhit at the box office had above 850 shows on its opening day.