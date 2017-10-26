 »   »   » Villain: Popular Tamil Film-makers Shower Praises On The Mohanlal Starrer!

Villain fever has already taken a firm grip over Kerala. The Mohanlal starrer, which is gearing up to be the biggest ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema is sure to fly high at the box office.

Well, here is a big report about the movie, which is sure to thrill each and everyone who are eagerly awaiting for the movie.



Recently, a preview show of Villain was held in Chennai for selected people. Some of the prominent film personalities did attend the screening and it seems like Villain has impressed them. In fact, 2 popular Tamil film-makers have showered praises on Villain. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

