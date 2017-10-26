 »   »   » Villain: Popular Tamil Film-makers Shower Praises On The Mohanlal Starrer!

Villain fever has already taken a firm grip over Kerala. The Mohanlal starrer, which is gearing up to be the biggest ever release in the history of Malayalam cinema is sure to fly high at the box office.
Well, here is a big report about the movie, which is sure to thrill each and everyone who are eagerly awaiting for the movie.
Recently, a preview show of Villain was held in Chennai for selected people. Some of the prominent film personalities did attend the screening and it seems like Villain has impressed them. In fact, 2 popular Tamil film-makers have showered praises on Villain. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Mysskin
Mysskin, the popular tamil film-maker who is well known for crafting thrillers with a difference was one among the celebrities who watched the preview show of Villain and he has showered praises on the film.
A Perfectly Designed Movie..
Reportedly, after watching Villain, Mysskin did send a message to B Unnikrishnan. The film-maker had some great words for the performance of Mohanlal. He also praised Vishal, Manju Warrier and other actors for their performances. He congratulated B Unnikrishnan and the entire team and wrote that Villain is a perfectly designed movie.
|
Lingusamy's Comments
Popular Tamil film-maker Lingusamy, who has directed blockbuster movies like Aanandam, Run, Sandai Kozhi, Vettai etc., also enjoyed the film. The film-maker took to twitter to convey the best wishes to the team of Villain and wrote that it is a well-made film.