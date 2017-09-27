 »   »   » IT"S OFFICIAL: Villain Release Date Is Out!

Villain, the Mohanlal starring action thriller is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam movie industry. Recently, the team finally announced the official release date of Villain, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan.

The makers confirmed that the Mohanlal movie will hit the theatres on October 27, Friday. If the reports are to be true, director B Unnikrishnan and his team are planning to release Villian in a record number of screens.



Initially, Villain was supposed to hit the theatres as an Eid release, in July 2017. But later the movie was postponed to Onam season and then to Pooja season, due to some unforeseen delay in the post-production works.



Villain, which is said to be a stylish thriller, features Mohanlal in the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop. According to the complete actor, he is playing a unique character, which is different from his earlier roles, in the movie.



Vishal, the Tamil actor appears as the lead antagonist in the movie, while Manju Warrier and Hansika Motwani essay the pivotal roles. 4 Musics band composes the songs and background score. Villain is produced by Rockline Venkatesh for Rockline Productions.