 »   »   » Villain's Release Date, Ramesh Pisharody's Directorial Debut & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal's next big release is Villain, which has been directed by popular film-maker B Unnikrishnan. The film is being waited with bated breath and much speculations were doing the rounds regarding the release date of Villain.

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Villain might hit the theatres during the Deepavali season. But now, we have to wait a bit further for the arrival of Villain as the makers of the Mohanlal starrer have officially announced the release date of the movie.



Read about the release date of Villain, the directorial debut of Ramesh Pisharody, censoring of Dulquer Salmaan's Solo and other major Mollywood news of the week..

