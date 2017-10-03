 »   »   » Villain's Release Date, Ramesh Pisharody's Directorial Debut & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mohanlal's next big release is Villain, which has been directed by popular film-maker B Unnikrishnan. The film is being waited with bated breath and much speculations were doing the rounds regarding the release date of Villain.
Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Villain might hit the theatres during the Deepavali season. But now, we have to wait a bit further for the arrival of Villain as the makers of the Mohanlal starrer have officially announced the release date of the movie.
Read about the release date of Villain, the directorial debut of Ramesh Pisharody, censoring of Dulquer Salmaan's Solo and other major Mollywood news of the week..
Villain's Release Date
The much awaited film of the year is finally all set to hit the theatres. The makers of the Mohanlal starrer Villain have officially announced the release date of the movie. Reportedly, the film will hit the theatres on October 27, 2017.
Malayalam Remake Of Queen Gets A Title
Popular Bollywood movie Queen is all set to get a remake in Malayalam. Reportedly, the film has been titled as Zam Zam and will feature Manjima Mohan in the lead role. The film, which will be directed by Telugu film-maker Neelakanta was officially launched recently.
Special Training For The Actors Of Kayamkulam Kochunni
The shoot of Kayamkulam Kochunni has already begun. Before the commencement of the shoot, the actors of the film including Nivin Pauly, Sunny Wayne, Babu Antony etc., underwent a special training on Kalaripayattu.
Solo's Censoring Procedures Completed
Dulquer Salmaan's next big release is Solo, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 5, 2017. Solo, will simultaneously release in Malayalam and Tamil.
The censoring formalities of the film have been completed. While the Malayalam version has received a clean U, the Tamil version has got a U/A certificate.
An Update On Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi..!
The shoot of Pranav Mohanlal's debut acting venture Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph is fast progressing. The film is expected to have some stunning action sequences and reportedly, the team has roped in a Hollywood stunt choreographer for the movie. Interestingly, Pranav Mohanlal will be seen playing an aspiring music director in the movie.
Ramesh Pisharody's Directorial Debut
Yes, it has been officially confirmed that Ramesh Pisharody will be making his debut as a film-maker. Ramesh Pisharody himself announced his debut project through his Facebook page.
The film, which has been titled as Panchavarnathatha will feature Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles. Anusree has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in the film. Reportedly, the film will go on floors early next year.