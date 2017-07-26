 »   »   » Villain Or Velipadinte Pusthakam: Which Is Mohanlal's Onam Release?

Mohanlal, the complete actor recently wrapped up his much-awaited upcoming projects Villain and Velipadinte Pusthakam. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mohanlal fans might get a double treat for this Onam season.

As per the latest updates, both Villain and Velipadinte Pusthakam will hit the theatres for the Onam season of 2017. Reportedly, the B Unnikrishnan movie and Lal Jose project will be released around the same time.



Villian, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres by the end of July 2017, was postponed due to the delay in post-production works. Now, the team is planning to release the action thriller by the last week of August.



Photo Courtesy: Praveen Balaji



Velipadinte Pusthakam, on the other hand, is expected to hit the theatres as the first release of this Onam season. If the reports are true, the makers are planning to release the movie by the first week of September.



Villain, which marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and B Unnikrishnan, features the actor in the role of the ex-cop Mathew Manjooran. Manju Warrier essays a pivotal role in the movie, which stars Tamil actor Vishal as the antagonist.



Velipadinte Pusthakam, on the other hand, is a complete entertainer. Mohanlal is playing the role of Prof. Michael Idikkula, the vice principal of a popular college in the movie, which marks his first association with Lal Jose.