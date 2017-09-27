 »   »   » JUST OUT: Vineeth Sreenivasan's Aana Alaralodalaral Motion Poster

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the actor-director is all set to join hands with newcomer Dileep Nair, for his directorial debut Aana Alaralodalaral. The shooting of the movie, which features Anu Sithara as the female lead, has been under progress.

Recently, the team revealed the much-awaited motion poster of Aana Alaralodalaral, through the official Facebook page of the movie. The highly interesting motion poster hints that the movie is a fun-filled entertainer.







The promising motion poster has crossed 55K views on Facebook within the first few hours of its release. It hints that Aana Alaralodalaral depicts the story of an elephant, and how it affects the people who live in a village.



According to the sources close to the project, Aana Alaralodalaral is an out-and-out satirical comedy which will satisfy all types of audiences. Vineeth Sreenivasan, the lead actor is playing the character Hashim Jamaluddin in the movie.



The movie, which is scripted by newcomer Sharath Balan, will feature Mamukoya, Vijayaraghavan, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Perumanna, Aanandam fame Vishak Nair, etc., in the supporting roles.



Along with the popular actors of Malayalam movie industry, an elephant is also playing a pivotal role in Aana Alaralodalaral. The movie is jointly produced by Sibi Thottumpuram and Nevis Xavier, for the banner Poetry Film House.

