 »   »   » MUST READ! Vineeth Sreenivasan Comes Out In Support Of Kaattu!

Kaattu, the film which had hit the theatres on October 13, 2017 has opened to extremely positive reviews. At the same time, the film is off to a slow start at the box office and let us hope that the box office collections would pickup in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vineeth Sreenivasan has come out in support of the movie. He took to Facebook to write a few things about Kaattu. On his Facebook post, Vineeth Sreenivasan has stated that he wanted to watch Kaattu on the very first day but couldn't make it since he is not in Kerala.



He also added that some of the brilliant films haven't got the deserved attention when it released in theatres and later people went on to praise the film after the release of DVD. He hopes that the same doesn't happe to Kaattu and urged the audiences to watch the film from the theatres.



Vineeth Sreenivasan has also stated that Arun Kumar Aravind, is one among his favourite young film-makers of the contemporary Malayalam cinema.



Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Vineeth Sreenivasan..







Hopefully, Kaattu will get the big success that it deserves. This Arun Kumar Aravind movie, featuring Asif Ali and Murali Gopy, is a beautiful piece of work, which is a must watch from the theatres.