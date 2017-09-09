 »   »   » Vineeth Sreenivasan's First Look From Aana Alaralodalaral Is Out!

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the actor-director is back with yet another interesting project, Aana Alaralodalaral. The movie, which is said to be a complete comical entertainer, marks the directorial debut of Dileep Menon, the former associate of G Prajith.

Recently, Vineeth Sreenivasan revealed his much-awaited first look from Aana Alaralodalaral, through his official Facebook page. The actor-director looks simply different in his new look, for the role of Hashim Jamaluddin in the movie.



As per the sources close to the project, Aana Alaralodalaral is an out-and-out satirical comedy which revolves around a village and its people. Vineeth Sreenivasan is once again back in the role of a village youth, with the movie.



The movie, which is scripted by newcomer Sharath Balan, will feature Anu Sithara as the female lead. Mamukoya, Vijayaraghavan, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Perumanna, Aanandam fame Vishak Nair, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



Along with the popular actors of Malayalam movie industry, an elephant is also playing a pivotal role in Aana Alaralodalaral. The movie is jointly produced by Sibi Thottumpuram and Nevis Xavier, for the banner Poetry Film House.