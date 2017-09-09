 »   »   » Vineeth Sreenivasan's First Look From Aana Alaralodalaral Is Out!

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the actor-director is back with yet another interesting project, Aana Alaralodalaral. The movie, which is said to be a complete comical entertainer, marks the directorial debut of Dileep Menon, the former associate of G Prajith.

Recently, Vineeth Sreenivasan revealed his much-awaited first look from Aana Alaralodalaral, through his official Facebook page. The actor-director looks simply different in his new look, for the role of Hashim Jamaluddin in the movie.