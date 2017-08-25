 »   »   » Vivegam Box Office (Day 1): The Best Ever Opening For An Ajith Kumar Starrer At Kerala Box Office!

Vivegam, the big release of the month, had made it to the theatres yesterday (August 24, 2017). The Ajith Kumar starrer, directed by Siva did come in amidst huge expectations and received a grand welcome in Kerala, as well.
The film got released in above 309 screens in Kerala with 1650 shows on its very first day. In fact, Vivegam got the second biggest release ever, just behind Baahubali 2 and hence was expected to set new records at the Kerala box office.
Has Ajith Kumar's Vivegam set any new record on its Day 1 at the Kerala box office? Keep reading Vivegam box office report to know more about this..
Day 1 Collections (Kerala Box Office)
According to the latest reports that have come in, Vivegam has fetched above 2.87 Crores at the Kerala box office, on its day 1. It seems like the mixed reviews that have come in did affect the film's day 1 collections.
Best Ever Opening For An Ajith Starrer
Importantly, by fetching 2.87 Crores on its day 1 at the Kerala box office, Vivegam has registered the best ever opening for an Ajith Kumar starrer at the Kerala box office. Ajith's previous release Vedhalam did hold this record previously as the film had fetched above 1 Crore on its day 1.
Fails To Beat Baahubali 2
With such a huge release, the Ajith Kumar starrer was expected to beat the day 1 collection record of Baahubali 2 at the Kerala box office. But, the film has failed to do so by a big margin. Baahubali 2 had minted above 6 Crores on its day 1.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Ajith Kumar's Vivegam has had a good start at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Vivegam has collected approximately 12.17 Lakhs on its day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes, from 57 shows.