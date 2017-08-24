 »   »   » Vivegam Box Office: Will Thala Ajith Reign Supreme At Kerala Box Office?

Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam, is the big release of the week. The movie, which hit the theatres today (August 24, 2017), has made a huge buzz in Kerala, as well, offering a tight competition to the other Malayalam movies.

In fact, Vivegam is the biggest movie release of the year in Kerala, after the blockbuster film Baahubali 2, which had hit the theatres in the month of April. The Kerala distribution rights of Vivegam has been bagged by Tomichan Mulakupadom and the film has been released in close to 309 screens in Kerala.



The Second Biggest Release In Kerala As mentioned above, Vivegam has been released in 309 theatres in Kerala, with 1650 shows on its opening day. Now, Vivegam is only behind Baahubali 2, in the terms of screen count in Kerala. Baahubali 2 was released in above 315 screens.

The Biggest Release For An Ajith Starrer It is for the first time that an Ajith starrer is getting such a big release in Kerala. The actor, definitely enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala now and the big release of Vivegam is indeed a sign of that fact. To grab above 300 screens is not a simple achievement.

Ajith Beats Mammootty & Mohanlal's Records In fact, Thala Ajith has achieved something which not even Mammootty and Mohanlal have achieved. The Great Father and Pulimurugan were the biggest ever releases of Mammootty and Mohanlal respectively, but neither of them had managed to get above 300 screens and 1000 plus shows on its opening day.

Will Vivegam Beat Baahubali 2? The opening day collection record at the Kerala box office is held by Baahubali 2, which hit the theatres, this year. Reportedly, Baahubali 2 had fetched above 6 crores at the Kerala box office on day 1 and with Vivegam getting such a big release, there are chances for the movie to break the record of Baahubali 2.

Solid Advance Booking For The Ajith Starrer Importantly, the advance booking for the opening day is solid for Vivegam in Kerala. In Ernakulam multiplexes, the film has 56 shows on its opening day and the pre-booking is more than impressive.



Well, Vivegam has everything in it to set the box office on fire. Let us wait and see how this Thala Ajith starrer will go on to perform at the box office.