 »   »   » WHAT'S THE TRUTH? Was Pranav Mohanlal Injured During Aadhi Shoot?

Pranav Mohanlal is all set for a sparkling debut with the upcoming film Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph. Reportedly, this upcoming film is high on action elements and Pranav Mohanlal did undergo a special training in Parkour for the movie.

Recently, reports had surfaced that Pranav Mohanlal had suffered from an injury during the shoot of Aadhi. Now, director Jeethu Joseph himself has come out with an answer regarding the same.



According to a report by Manorama Online, Jeethu Joseph has confirmed the news regarding Pranav Mohanlal's Injury. The director stated that Pranav Mohanlal injured has hand while breaking a glass for one of the action scenes of Aadhi.



The actor was immediately taken to the hospital and is serving a rest period, at present. Reportedly, the shooting will only restart after Pranav Mohanlal recover from the injury.



The shoot of Aadhi was progressing in Hyderabad. The major portions of Aadhi have been shot at locations like Kochi, Hyderabad and Bangalore.



Well, it seems like the film would have some extremely thrilling action scenes in it. Recently, the makers of Aadhi came up with the latest posters of the movie, which has further raised the expectations on this upcoming movie. Let us wait for the grand arrival of the movie in the theatres.