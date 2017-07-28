 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Mani Ratnam's Alaipayuthey Is Remade In Malayalam?

Alaipayuthey, 2000-released Mani Ratnam movie still remains as one of the most-celebrated love stories of Tamil cinema. The musical romantic drama marked the movie debut of Madhavan, who became an overnight star with his portrayal of the character Karthik Varadarajan.

Shalini, the popular child artist-turned actress essayed the female lead opposite Madhavan in Alaipayuthey. Vivek, Swarnamalya, Arvind Swamy, Khushboo, Jayasudha, etc., essayed the supporting roles in the movie, which was scripted and produced by Mani Ratnam, himself.



Let us see who would fit into the characters of Alaipayuthey, if it is made in Malayalam now....



Dulquer Salmaan As Karthik Well, we cannot really think of anyone other than Dulquer Salmaan, in the role of the smart, charming, rebellious Mani Ratnam hero, Karthik Varadarajan.

If Alaipayuthey is being remade in Malayalam now, Dulquer will definitely be the best choice for the role.

NIthya Menen As Shakthi Nithya Menen is unarguably the best pair for Dulquer Salmaan, from the current slot. The duo's crackling chemistry has set the screen on fire several times, especially in OK Kanmani.

Above all that, Nithya Menen is an actress with exceptional talent. She can definitely do total justice to the role of the head strong, opinionated Shakthi, played by Shalini in the original.

Sshivada As Poorni The role of Poorni, the elder sister of Shakthi, was played by Swarnamalya in Alaipayuthey. Poorni is a sensible, matured woman who wholeheartedly accepts her sister's love and supports her.

If the movie is remade in Malayalam now, Sshivada will be a good choice for the role.

Vivek As Sethu Vivek appeared as Sethu, Shakthi's cousin who secretly loves her. The character, which has both the comical and emotional shades would be safe in Aju Varghese's hands, if the movie is remade in Malayalam now.

Manju Warrier As Meena Senior actress Khushboo made an extended cameo appearance in Alaipayuthey as Meena, who accidentally hits Shathi with her car. If a Malayalam remake ever happens, it is undoubtedly a tailor-made role for Manju Warrier.

Kunchacko Boban As Ram IAS Arvind Swamy appeared in an extended cameo role, as Meena's husband Ram, who is an IAS officer. He is the person who makes Karthik realise his mistakes and teaches him how to be a better husband.

If the movie is remade in Malayalam now, the best choice for the role of Ram IAS is none other than Kunchacko Boban.



Madhavan was roped in for the role of Karthik in Alaipayuthey, after Mani Ratnam noticed during the auditions for Iruvar. Even though the director initially wanted to cast a newcomer in the role of Shakthi, he later roped in Shalini, who had already established herself as a leading actress.



Initially, Alaipayuthey was planned as a songless film, but the team later dropped the idea. The major highlight of Alaipayuthey was its magical music album. The songs which were composed by Oscar award winner AR Rahman became chartbusters.



The musician had won the Filmfare Award South of 2000 for the Best Music Director, for the soundtrack. Madhavan, the lead actor of the movie went on to bag the award for Best Male Debut of 2000, in Filmfare Award South 2000.