 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Shahrukh Khan's Dil Se.. Is Remade In Malayalam?

Dil Se.. the 1998-released Shahrukh Khan movie, has still been considered as one of the finest romantic thrillers of Indian cinema. The movie, which marked the first and only collaboration of Shahrukh Khan and ace film-maker Mani Ratnam, is the third outing in the director's terrorism trilogy.

Manisha Koirala essayed the female lead opposite Shahrukh Khan in the movie, which marked the acting debut of renowned actress Priety Zinta. Mani Ratnam, the director himself had cor-written Dil Se.., along with Tigmashu Dhulia.

Even though the critics were highly impressed with Dil Se.., the Shahrukh Khan movie failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Dil Se.. had earned several awards and recognitions, including two National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards, of 1998.

Let us see who would fit into the characters of Dil Se.. , if it is made in Malayalam now.... 

Dulquer Salmaan As Amarkanth Varma

The one and only choice for the role of Amarkanth Varma, the All India Radio executive, who falls in love with a mysterious woman, other than Dulquer Salmaan. The charming actor will be a perfect replacement for Shahrukh, if Dil Se.. is ever remade in Malayalam.

Parvathy As Meghna

The role of Meghna, the mysterious woman who enters Amar's life a part of her dangerous mission. The role, which was brilliantly played by Manisha Koirala in the original, is tailor-made for the talented actress, Parvathy.

Namitha Pramod As Preethi Nair

Preity Zinta made a grand debut as Preethi Nair, Amar's fiance, in Dil Se.. If the movie is being remade in Malayalam now, Namitha Pramod will be a good choice for the role.

KPAC Lalitha As Amar's Grandmother

Veteran actress Zora Sehgal essayed the role of Amar's bubbly grandmother in the Mani Ratnam. From the current slot of Malayalam actresses, KPAC Lalitha is the best choice for the role.

