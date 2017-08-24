 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Shahrukh Khan's Dil Se.. Is Remade In Malayalam?

Dil Se.. the 1998-released Shahrukh Khan movie, has still been considered as one of the finest romantic thrillers of Indian cinema. The movie, which marked the first and only collaboration of Shahrukh Khan and ace film-maker Mani Ratnam, is the third outing in the director's terrorism trilogy.

Manisha Koirala essayed the female lead opposite Shahrukh Khan in the movie, which marked the acting debut of renowned actress Priety Zinta. Mani Ratnam, the director himself had cor-written Dil Se.., along with Tigmashu Dhulia.



Even though the critics were highly impressed with Dil Se.., the Shahrukh Khan movie failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Dil Se.. had earned several awards and recognitions, including two National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards, of 1998.



Let us see who would fit into the characters of Dil Se.. , if it is made in Malayalam now....

