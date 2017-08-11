 »   »   » Mollywood Retake: What If Vijay's Sachein Is Remade In Malayalam?

Sachein, the 2005-released romantic comedy still remains as one of the most-loved films in Vijay's acting career. Vijay made a comeback to his boy next door avathar after a series of action roles, with Sachein.

The actor essayed the titular character in the movie, which was written and directed by John Mahendran. Genelia D'souza essayed the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie, which marked the Tamil debut of renowned Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.



Let's see who would fit into the characters of Sachein, if it is remade in Malayalam now...



Dulquer Salmaan As Sachein Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly one of the most charming actors of the younger slot of M'town. The role of happy-go-lucky Sachein would definitely be a cakewalk for the actor.

If the movie is being remade in Malayalam now, Dulquer will be the best replacement for Vijay.

Nazriya Nazim As Shalini Genelia D'souza appeared as Shalini, the cutest girl in the college, in the movie. If Sachein is being remade in Malayalam, Nazriya Nazim will be the perfect choice for the role.

Anu Emmanuel As Manju Bipasha Basu made her Tamil debut by playing the role of Manju, Sacehin's good friend who helps Shalini to realise her love. From the current slot of actresses, Anu Emmanuel can do total justice to the role.

Suraj Venjaramoodu As Arnold/Ayyasamy Vadivelu delivered an extraordinary performance as Arnold/Ayyasamy, who befriends Sachein. If the movie is being remade in Malayalam, Suraj Venjaramoodu is the best choice for the role.

Siddique As Gautham Veteran actor Raghuvaran essayed the role of Gautham, the billionaire father of Sachein. If the movie is being remade in Malayalam now, Siddique would be the best choice for the role.



Sachein was loosely based on the 2002-released Telugu movie Neetho, which was directed by director John Mahendran himself. Neetho, which featured Prakash Kovelamudi and Mahek Chahal, was a critical and commerical failure.



However, Sachein, which was released alongside the Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan starring biggies Chandramukhi and Mumbai Express, opened to postivie reviews and emerged as a decent success at the Tamil Nadu box office.



The songs, which were composed by renowned musician Devi Sri Prasad had become instant chartbusters. Late. cinematographer Jeeva had handled the direction of photography of Sachein, which was produced by Kalaipuli S Dhanu for V Creations.