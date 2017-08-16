 »   »   » What Paved Way For Dulquer Salmaan's Entry To His Debut Bollywood Movie?

Dulquer Salmaan, the most happening young star of the present day Malayalam cinema is finally making his entry to Bollywood and this big news has been the talk of the M'town since the past few days.
All the fans of Dulquer Salmaan can't contain the excitement as the actor and the star in him is all set to enter a new terrain, which only a very few Malayalam actors have entered, in the past.
Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play one among the leads of the upcoming Hindi movie, which will be directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana. Reportedly, the role which will be done by Dulquer Salmaan was initially offered to Abhishek Bachchan.
Well, from that wecan definitely infer the magnitude that the role has in the upcoming film. Importantly, Akarsh Khurana, the maker of Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood debut movie, opened up on why he chose Dulquer Salmaan for that particular role in the movie, in a recent interview given to Times Of India.
Ever Since OK Kanmani..
The film-maker stated that he has been following Dulquer Salmaan ever since his film OK Kanmani, directed by Mani Ratnam. For the uninitiated, the film had gained attention nationwide and gave Dulquer Salmaan a big exposure, especially in regions outside Kerala.
Akarsh Khurana About Dulquer Salmaan's Charlie..
The debut director also added that he really loved Dulquer Salmaan's Charlie, which hit the theatres in 2015. He stated that Dulquer Salmaan's performance was fantabulous and he later watched movies like Kammatipaadam and Bangalore Days and felt that Dulquer Salmaan is the perfect cast for his upcoming movie.
Dulquer Salmaan's Role In Bollywood Debut..
According to the reports, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen essaying a Bangalore based youngster in this upcoming movie. Reportedly, this upcoming film also featuring Irrfan Khan & Mithali Palkar in it will have a road-trip as its main backdrop.