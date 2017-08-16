 »   »   » What Paved Way For Dulquer Salmaan's Entry To His Debut Bollywood Movie?

Dulquer Salmaan, the most happening young star of the present day Malayalam cinema is finally making his entry to Bollywood and this big news has been the talk of the M'town since the past few days.

All the fans of Dulquer Salmaan can't contain the excitement as the actor and the star in him is all set to enter a new terrain, which only a very few Malayalam actors have entered, in the past.

Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play one among the leads of the upcoming Hindi movie, which will be directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana. Reportedly, the role which will be done by Dulquer Salmaan was initially offered to Abhishek Bachchan.

Well, from that wecan definitely infer the magnitude that the role has in the upcoming film. Importantly, Akarsh Khurana, the maker of Dulquer Salmaan's Bollywood debut movie, opened up on why he chose Dulquer Salmaan for that particular role in the movie, in a recent interview given to Times Of India.