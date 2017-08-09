 »   »   » Cut To 2013: When 3 Malayalam Movies Fought Well With 2 Other Language Biggies!

The year 2013 was a good one for Malayalam movies and the industry, considering the fact that the year witnessed the entry of certain Malayalam movies, which gained both commercial and critical successes.

Today, we take you back to an instance, when 3 Malayalam movies were released on the very same day (August 9, 2017). Yes, we are talking about the Ramzan season of 2013, which was indeed a splendid one for the industry.

Importantly, these 3 Malayalam movies, had to face a stiff competition from 2 big other language movies, one of which starred Ilayathalapathy Vijay and the other, which featured Bollywood King Shahrukh Khan in it. Take a look at the movies which graced on the 9th day of August in 2013..

Memories Memories, the first association of Jeethu Joseph and Prithviraj, didn't have a huge hype surrounding it. But, after the initial few shows of the movie, positive reviews started pouring, which boosted the film's chances to make it big at the box office. The audiences got to witness a well-crafted suspense filled thriller, after a brief break and Memories went on to earn a superhit status at the box office. Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum, which came from Lal Jose - Kunchacko Boban team had good buzz surrounding it, during its time of release. The film mainly targeted the family audiences and they were pleased with the efforts of the team. It also met with mixed reviews but it had a glorious run at the box office, emerging as one of the top grossers of the season. Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi The youth audiences definitely preferred this hugely anticipated movie and the initial collections of the film showed the same. Directed by Sameer Thahir, the film featured Dulquer salmaan in the lead role and NPCB, as it is fondly called garnered some excellent reviews. The movie had a decent run at the box office and went on to achieve a cult classic status thereafter. Thalaivaa (Tamil) Vijay has a huge fan base in Kerala and his movies get a guaranteed good opening in the state. Thalaivaa, had underwent a lot of troubles during its time of release, but the film garnered a decent opening in Kerala. But, the movie couldn't maintain the same momentum in the latter days. Chennai Express (Hindi) Chennai Express, starring Shahrukh Khan had a bumper opening at the box office. The actor, who enjoys a huge fan base in Kerala, came up with an entertainer, that catered to all sections of the audiences. The movie emerged as a humongous success in Bollywood and met with a decent success in Kerala, as well.

Well, it is a fact that Thalaivaa and Chennai Express got bigger openings, but the huge buzz created by the other 3 Malayalam movies, pulled the audiences towards them.

All the three Malayalam movies, Memories, Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum and Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, carved a niche for themselves, with a glorious battle.

Unlike in the past, what we saw was Malayalam movies winning over the mightiness of other language movies.