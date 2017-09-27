 »   »   » KIND GESTURE! When Mammootty Phoned Up To Console Anna Rajan!

Anna Rajan, the young actress of Mollywood, has been the talking point on social media. The actress recently landed up in trouble after her certain comments on a Television show irked the Mammootty fans.
Later, Anna Rajan came LIVE on Facebook to give a clarification but she broke down to tears, while tendering an apology. This has been the hot topic of social media and even certain celebrities did come up with their reaction on the same.
And now, Anna Rajan has come up with a happy news and the actress recently took to Facebook to convey that Mammootty had phoned her up amidst all the issues that have popped up...
'Mammookka Phoned Me Up..'
Anna Rajan revealed that Mammootty had rang her up and his words have given her whole lot of confidence to face any kind of tough situations. Anna Rajan clarified that she came LIVE on Facebook since she was hurt by misinterpretation of her statements on Mammootty, whom she respects a lot.
The Complete Facebook Post Of Anna Rajan..
The actress also added that she was planning to call Mammootty, but was a bit hesitant and it was at that time that Mammootty rang her up and spoke to her, which seems like a dream to her.
Anna Rajan Was Approached For A Mammootty Movie..
Interestingly, the actress also revealed that her second film after Angamaly Diaries was supposed to be with Mammootty, but the shoot of the film got postponed and hence the actress became a part of Velipadinte Pusthakam. She also expressed her interest on doing a Mammootty movie soon.
The Issue..
It was Anna Rajan's comments on a television show, which were misreported by the media, that sparked the controversy. Anna Rajan was asked if she gets a chance to work with Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan in a movie, who would be her choice for a hero, to which the actress stated in a funny manner that if Dulquer Salmaan appears in the lead role, let Mammootty play the father's role and if Mammootty plays the lead, then let Dulquer Salmaan do the dad's role.