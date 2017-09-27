 »   »   » KIND GESTURE! When Mammootty Phoned Up To Console Anna Rajan!

Anna Rajan, the young actress of Mollywood, has been the talking point on social media. The actress recently landed up in trouble after her certain comments on a Television show irked the Mammootty fans.

Later, Anna Rajan came LIVE on Facebook to give a clarification but she broke down to tears, while tendering an apology. This has been the hot topic of social media and even certain celebrities did come up with their reaction on the same.

And now, Anna Rajan has come up with a happy news and the actress recently took to Facebook to convey that Mammootty had phoned her up amidst all the issues that have popped up...