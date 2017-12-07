 »   »   » FUNNY! When Nivin Pauly Was Addressed As Dulquer Salmaan!

Nivin Pauly & Dulquer Salmaan, the two young sensations of the present day Malayalam cinema, have been successful in creating a space for their own, in both Mollywood and Kollywood.

In fact, their popularity has surged with the big success of their movies in Kerala, as well as the other states.

Coming to Nivin Pauly, his stardom did get a big boost with the phenomenal success of the movie Premam, a film which became a sensation all over South India.

Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Richie and interestingly, an excerpt from an interview given by the actor has been doing the rounds on the social media. Keep scrolling down to know more..